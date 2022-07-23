Charlie Walker
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Charles E. Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 27, 2022 
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, July 27, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains at a Later Date:Bedford Cemetery
Notes:

Charlie passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.      

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.