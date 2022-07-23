|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Charles E. Walker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains at a Later Date:
|Bedford Cemetery
|Notes:
Charlie passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Charles E. Walker, 78 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
