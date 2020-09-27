Charles Pickering
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Charles Emery Pickering
Pronunciation: 
Age:  74
From:  Mount Ayr, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time:1 PM
Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home 
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Visitation Start:  5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials:  Worth Church of Christ, Worth, Missouri or Worth County Senior Center, Grant City, MO
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.