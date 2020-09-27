|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Charles Emery Pickering
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Time:
|1 PM
|Location:
|Andrews Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Worth Church of Christ, Worth, Missouri or Worth County Senior Center, Grant City, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Charles Emery Pickering, 74, Mount Ayr, Iowa
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
