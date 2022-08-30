|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Clyde, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
|Notes:
|Charlie passed away at Oak Pointe in Maryville, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert Sr. 90, Clyde, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
Anniversaries
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31