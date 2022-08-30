Charles Joseph Pappert, Sr.
Service:Memorial Mass 
Name:Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert, Sr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Clyde, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 6, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church.  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 5, 2022 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO 
Notes:Charlie passed away at Oak Pointe in Maryville, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

