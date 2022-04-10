Service:   Graveside Service
Name:  Charles Pritchett
Pronunciation: Prit  Chett
Age:   79
From:   Gentry, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Thursday, April 14, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location:   Kirk Cemetery Allendale, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

