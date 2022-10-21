Service:Funeral
Name:Charles Lee Fisher
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous:Clinton, MO and Pacific Junction, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 24, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.