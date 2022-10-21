|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Charles Lee Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Clinton, MO and Pacific Junction, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 25, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 24, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Croix Hospice or Harmony Court in Council Bluffs, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, IA
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Charles Lee Fisher, 84 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clinton, Missouri
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
Anniversaries
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 23