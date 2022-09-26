Service: 
Name: Charles M. Glidden
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: Afton, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: Mr. Glidden has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation or services will be held.

