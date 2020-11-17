Charles "Marty" King, 70, Stanton, Iowa
Service:Private Family 
Name:Charles "Marty" King
Age:70 
From:Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 19, 2020 
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Grace Baptist Church in Red Oak or Foster Care Program 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family will not be present any certain time, Social Distancing and facial covering required.

 

