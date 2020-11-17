|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Charles "Marty" King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Grace Baptist Church in Red Oak or Foster Care Program
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Family will not be present any certain time, Social Distancing and facial covering required.
Charles "Marty" King, 70, Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.