|Service:
|Navel
|Name:
|Charles Perry
|Pronunciation:
Age: 78
|78
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 25
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Notes:
|Proud navy veteran, father, and grandfather.
