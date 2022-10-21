Service:Navel  
Name:Charles Perry 
Pronunciation: 
Age:78 
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 25 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Omaha National Cemetery 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery 
Notes:Proud navy veteran, father, and grandfather. 

