Service: Graveside Funeral w/military honors
Name: Charles R. Schetzer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Omaha
Previous: Riverton
Day and Date: Monday, May 2
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.