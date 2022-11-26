Dick Thompson
Service: Funeral
Name: Charles Richard "Dick" Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM 
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

