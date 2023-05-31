Charles S. "Chuck" Peterson, 73, of Northboro, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service
Name:Charles S. "Chuck" Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Northboro, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:

Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Clarinda American Legion Sergy Post #98
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Union Grove Cemetery - Northboro, Iowa
Notes:Charles passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

