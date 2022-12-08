Service:,  Memorial Service and Inurnment
Name: Charles W. "Chuck" Beck
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.