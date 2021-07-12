|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Charles W. Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Griswold United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 15
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township-Griswold, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
Charles W. Smith, 90 of Griswold, Iowa
- Rieken Duhn Funeral Home Griswold, Iowa
