Service:Funeral 
Name:Charles W. Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 16, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Griswold United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 15
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Pleasant Township-Griswold, Iowa
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

