Ruggles
Ruggles
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Charles Wesley Ruggles
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, Persia, Iowa
Visitation Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, Persia, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 4, 2023
Visitation Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  
Memorials:The family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Valley View, Persia, Iowa
Notes:

To read his full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.