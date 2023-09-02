|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Charles Wesley Ruggles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 5, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Persia, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Persia, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 4, 2023
|Visitation Time:
|5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Valley View, Persia, Iowa
|Notes:
To read his full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Charles Wesley Ruggles, 72, of Anita
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
Anniversaries
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3