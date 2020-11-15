|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Charley Edward Gillett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Fisher Cemetery, Underwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00PM
|Memorials:
|American Legion Post #2
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Charley Gillett, 86, of Council Bluffs, IA
