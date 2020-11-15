Gillett
Service:Graveside
Name:Charley Edward Gillett
Age:86
From:Council Bluffs, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, November 16, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Fisher Cemetery, Underwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, November 15, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00PM
Visitation End:4:00PM
Memorials:American Legion Post #2
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

