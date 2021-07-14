|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Charlotte Ann Dunn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Meadow Brook, Long Island, New York
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Parish and Family Rosary at 9:00, Visitation starts at 9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO 64468 to help with final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Charlotte passed away at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Charlotte A. Dunn, 72, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
