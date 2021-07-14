Charlotte A. Dunn
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Charlotte Ann Dunn 
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Meadow Brook, Long Island, New York 
Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021 
Visitation Start:Parish and Family Rosary at 9:00, Visitation starts at 9:30 AM 
Visitation End:10:30 AM
Memorials:Can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO 64468 to help with final expenses. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Charlotte passed away at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. www.bramfuneralhome.com

