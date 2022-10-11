|Service:
|Name:
|Charlotte Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
