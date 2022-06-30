|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Charlotte Fewson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Mountain Home, Arkansas
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Charlotte passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Good samaritan Care in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Charlotte Fewson, 97, of Mountain Home, Arkansas
Ritchie Funeral Home
