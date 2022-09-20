Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Charlotte J. Dailey-New
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 26, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Gathering Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Sunday, September 25, 2022   
Gathering Start:4:00 PM (family will be present for time of informal gathering and time of visiting with relatives and friends.)
Gathering End:6:00 PM
Memorials: Directed to Shenandoah Senior Center or Shenandoah Ambulance Service.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Charlotte passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

