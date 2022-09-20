Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Charlotte J. Dailey-New
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Gathering Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 25, 2022
|Gathering Start:
|4:00 PM (family will be present for time of informal gathering and time of visiting with relatives and friends.)
|Gathering End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to Shenandoah Senior Center or Shenandoah Ambulance Service.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Charlotte passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
