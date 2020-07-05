Charlotte Jean Sandholm
Service:Family Graveside
Name:Jean Sandholm 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 8 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 7 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Family request memorials in lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah Public Library 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 