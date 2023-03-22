|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Charlotte Lee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 25, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
Emerson Cemetery with lunch and visitation to follow at the Emerson Community Building
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Charlotte Lee, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
