Charlotte Rollins
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Charlotte Rollins
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: Carson, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Carson Community Center
Visitation Location:Carson Community Center
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Visitation Time:2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
  
Memorials:

Memorials will be directed by the family.

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.