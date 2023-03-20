|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Chase J. Heinold
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|32
|From:
|Rural Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 24, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Charles E and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - 61321 315th St - Malvern, Iowa 51551
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 23, 2023
|Open Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM (The Family WILL NOT be present during the open viewing hours).
|Open Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, may be directed to Chase's Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Cremation will take place following the services.
|Notes:
|Chase unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
