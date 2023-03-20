Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Chase J. Heinold
Pronunciation: 
Age:32
From:Rural Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 24, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:

Charles E and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - 61321 315th St - Malvern, Iowa 51551

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 23, 2023 
Open Visitation Start:12:00 PM  (The Family WILL NOT be present during the open viewing hours).
Open Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, may be directed to Chase's Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Cremation will take place following the services. 
Notes:Chase unexpectedly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

