Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Cherie K. Graham 
Pronunciation: 
Age:54 
From:Omaha, NE 
Previous:Red Oak, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 31, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

