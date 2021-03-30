Service:Funeral Services
Name:Cheryl Ann Richey
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 2, 2021
Time:11:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 1, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 - 7:00 P.M., Open Visitation
Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Iowa Special Olympics and/or the Williams Syndrome Association
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland at Quincy Cemetery, Adams County, Iowa
