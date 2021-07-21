Cheryl Dykes Barbour, 68, Red Oak, IA
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Gathering 
Name:Cheryl Dykes Barbour
Pronunciation:Bar-ber
Age:68 
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021 
Time:12:00 none to 2:00 p.m. 
Location:Eagles Lodge, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.