Cheryl (Kearns, Clark) Taenzler, 64 of Gretna, NE
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Cheryl (Kearns, Clark) Taenzler 
Pronunciation:Tan zler
Age:64 
From:Gretna, Nebraska 
Previous:Tabor and Council Bluffs, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Location:First Christian Church in Tabor, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Tabor, IA Cemetery
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.