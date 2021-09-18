Cheryl (Kearns, Clark) Taenzler, 64 of Gretna, NE

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Cheryl (Kearns, Clark) Taenzler
|Pronunciation:
|Tan zler
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Gretna, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Tabor and Council Bluffs, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|Location:
|First Christian Church in Tabor, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
