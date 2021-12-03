|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Cheryl Pegg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Prescott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ December 11, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ December 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Cheryl's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family interment of ashes will be held later at the Nodaway Cemetery.
|Notes:
Cheryl passed away Thursday evening at the Creston Hospice Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Cheryl Pegg, age 86, of Prescott, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
Anniversaries
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5