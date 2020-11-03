Service:Pending
Name:Cheryl R. McIntyre
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Holstein, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Cheryl passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Holstein. Memorial services are currently pending.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.