Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.