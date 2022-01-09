|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Chester "Chet" Holland
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Chester "Chet" Holland, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Chet's family and his arrangements.
Chester "Chet" Holland, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
