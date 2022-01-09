Service:Funeral Service
Name:Chester "Chet" Holland
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 17, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 16, 2022
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:3:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:
Chester "Chet" Holland, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
 
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Chet's family and his arrangements.

