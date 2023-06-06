Cheyenne Sila
Service: Memorial Gathering
Name: Cheyenne Sila
Pronunciation: Sigh - la
Age: 58
From: Pawnee City, NE
Previous: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Sunday June 11, 2023
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Auburn Senior Center - Auburn, NE
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: 
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.