|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Chris Bullington
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 3, 2023
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of floweres make a donation to your local youth groups.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Walnut Cemetery-Rural Montgomery County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Chris Bullington, 74, of Stanton, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
