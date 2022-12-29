Chris Bullington
Service: Funeral
Name: Chris Bullington
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 2, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: In lieu of floweres make a donation to your local youth groups.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Walnut Cemetery-Rural Montgomery County, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

