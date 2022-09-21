Chris Casteel, 70, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Chris Casteel
|70
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Essex, Iowa
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Essex Cemetery
|Chris unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
