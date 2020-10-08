|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Christopher DeBoard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|32
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Redding, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|none scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In his name to be decided later
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Family & friends can gather after the graveside service at the Frontier Hall in Redding. www.armstrongfh.com
