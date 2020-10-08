Service:Graveside 
Name:Christopher DeBoard
Pronunciation: 
Age:32
From:Mount Ayr, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 10, 2020
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Redding, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:none scheduled
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In his name to be decided later
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:Family & friends can gather after the graveside service at the Frontier Hall in Redding.  www.armstrongfh.com

