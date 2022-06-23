|Service:
|Later to be announced
|Name:
|Christopher Gaynor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Denver, CO
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A Celebration of Life will be held later in Colorado and will be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
