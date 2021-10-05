Service:                                            Memorial Service
Name: Christopher Gibler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 55
From: Villisca, IA
Previous: New Market
Day and Date: Monday, October 11, 2021
Time: 11 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 2 pm
Visitation End: 4 pm
Memorials: Direct memorials to the family
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

