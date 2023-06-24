Chrystal Vohs
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Chrystal Vohs 
Pronunciation: Voss 
Age: 33 
From: Omaha, NE 
Previous: Thurman and Sidney, IA 
Day and Date: Thursday - June 29, 2023 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - June 29, 2023 
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM 
Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers: To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

