Chuck Buckner
Service: Private Family Service
Name: Charles E. "Chuck" Buckner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Held at a later date
Time: 
Location: Brown Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday; January 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Brown Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
Notes:

Chuck passed away on Thursday; January 12, 2023 at his  home.  The public is invited to the visitation on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

