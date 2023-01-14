|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|Charles E. "Chuck" Buckner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Held at a later date
|Time:
|Location:
|Brown Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday; January 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Brown Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
|Notes:
Chuck passed away on Thursday; January 12, 2023 at his home. The public is invited to the visitation on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Chuck Buckner, age 77 of Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
