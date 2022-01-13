Chuck Keppard
Service: Gathering of friends of Chuck and Linda
Name: Chuck Keppard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Clarinda Lied Center
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 15, 2022 
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 12:00 p.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska (pending time)
Notes:

Chuck passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, January 12, 2022.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

