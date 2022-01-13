|Service:
|Gathering of friends of Chuck and Linda
|Name:
|Chuck Keppard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Clarinda Lied Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Clarinda Foundation or Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska (pending time)
|Notes:
Chuck passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, January 12, 2022.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Chuck Keppard, 77, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
Anniversaries
-
Jan 15