|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Cindi M. Perdue
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Bradshaw, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Evangelical Covenant Church, Stromsburg, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 26
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:30 PM Family will receive friends from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be made to the Perdue family for future designations.
|Funeral Home:
|Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, York, Nebraska
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www,zabka-perduefuneralhome.com or www.sldfuneralhome.com
Cindi M. Perdue, 61, Bradshaw, Nebraska
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
