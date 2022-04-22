Cindi Perdue
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Cindi M. Perdue
Pronunciation: 
Age:61 
From:Bradshaw, NE 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, April 27, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Evangelical Covenant Church, Stromsburg, Nebraska 
Visitation Location:Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Nebraska 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, April 26 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:30 PM  Family will receive friends from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be made to the Perdue family for future designations.  
Funeral Home:Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Nebraska
Cemetery:St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, York, Nebraska
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www,zabka-perduefuneralhome.com or  www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.