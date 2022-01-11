Cindy A. Lammers, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Cindy A. Lammers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials Directed to:
|A memorial is being established in Cindy's name. Memorials may be directed to the Cindy Lammers Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Inurnment:
|Allen Pioneer Cemetery - rural Blair, Nebraska
|Notes:
|Cindy passed away on Monday evening, January 10, 2022 at CHI Health Mercy - Council Bluffs. Private family memorial services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13