Cindy A. Lammers, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation
Name:Cindy A. Lammers
Age:58
Shenandoah, Iowa

Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 13, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials Directed to:A memorial is being established in Cindy's name.  Memorials may be directed to the Cindy Lammers Memorial Fund. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Inurnment:Allen Pioneer Cemetery - rural Blair, Nebraska
Notes:Cindy passed away on Monday evening, January 10, 2022 at CHI Health Mercy - Council Bluffs.  Private family memorial services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

