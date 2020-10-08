Cindy Diane Lang
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Cindy Diane Lang
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M.
Visitation End: Service Time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

