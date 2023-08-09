Cindy Haug
Service: Funeral
Name: Cindy Haug
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: New Market, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: New Market Fire & Rescue or St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Dallas Center, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Cindy passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.

Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

