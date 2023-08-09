|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Cindy Haug
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 12, 2023
|Time:
|9:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 11, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|New Market Fire & Rescue or St. John Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Dallas Center, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
Cindy passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Cindy Haug, 73, of New Market, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
