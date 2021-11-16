|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Cindy Trost
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ November 19, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ November 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in Cindy's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Cindy passed away Monday at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. The family will greet friends following the memorial service on Friday.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Cindy Trost, age 70, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
