Service:Memorial Celebration of Life
Name:Cindy Trost
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday ~ November 19, 2021
Time:3:00 PM
Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ November 19, 2021
Visitation Start:3:30 PM
Visitation End:5:00 PM
Memorials:May be given in Cindy's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Cindy passed away Monday at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.  The family will greet friends following the memorial service on Friday.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

