Service:Funeral
Name:Clair R. Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Independence, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First Christian Church in Shenandoah
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Viewing Day and Date:Monday, March 15, 2021 
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m.
Viewing End:5:00 p.m.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:Are currently being established
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Clair passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

