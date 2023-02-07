Clara Frances Baggenstoss, 96 of Atlantic

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Clara Frances Baggenstoss
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 10, 2023
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to "Right To Life" and mailed or left at the funeral home.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery
|Notes:
|The Schmidt Family Funeral Home is caring for Clara and her family at this time and condolences can be sent to: schmidtfamilyfh.com
