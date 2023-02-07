Clara Frances Baggenstoss, 96 of Atlantic
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Clara Frances Baggenstoss 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96 
From:Atlantic 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023 
Visitation Start:6 p.m. 
Visitation End:8 p.m. 
Memorials:Memorials can be made to "Right To Life" and mailed or left at the funeral home. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic 
Cemetery:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery 
Notes:The Schmidt Family Funeral Home is caring for Clara and her family at this time and condolences can be sent to: schmidtfamilyfh.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.