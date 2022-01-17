Clara Jean Gude
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Clara Jean Gude
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Jan. 21
Visitation Start: 4 p.m.
Visitation End: 6 p.m.
Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg (Inurnment will be at later date)
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

