|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Clara Jean Gude
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
|Time:
|2 p.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Jan. 21
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg (Inurnment will be at later date)
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Clara Jean Gude, 83, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
