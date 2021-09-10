Clara Leona Lint, 92, Villisca, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Clara Leona Lint
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021
Time: 11 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Visitation Start: open from 11 am to 4:30pm
Visitation End: Family present from 5 to 7 pm
Memorials: Villisca Fire Department
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: North Page Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.