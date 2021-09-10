|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Clara Leona Lint
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|open from 11 am to 4:30pm
|Visitation End:
|Family present from 5 to 7 pm
|Memorials:
|Villisca Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|North Page Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Clara Leona Lint, 92, Villisca, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
