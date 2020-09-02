|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Clara Mae Rawlings
|Pronunciation:
|-
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lehi, Utah
|Previous:
|New Market, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Shearer Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|-
|Visitation Day and Date:
|-
|Visitation Start:
|-
|Visitation End:
|-
|Memorials:
|family choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Shearer Cemetery
|Notes:
Clara passed away at her home. Viewing and Funeral Services were held Friday, August 28th at 11:00 am, at the Lehi 4th Ward, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi, Utah
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Clara Mae Rawlings, 96, Lehi, Utah
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
