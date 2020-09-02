Clara Mae Rawlings, 96, Lehi, Utah
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Clara Mae Rawlings
Pronunciation: -
Age: 96
From: Lehi, Utah
Previous: New Market, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 11 am
Location: Shearer Cemetery
Visitation Location: -
Visitation Day and Date: -
Visitation Start: -
Visitation End: -
Memorials: family choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery
Notes:

Clara passed away at her home. Viewing and Funeral Services were held Friday, August 28th at 11:00 am, at the Lehi 4th Ward, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi, Utah 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

